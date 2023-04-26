Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store

Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.(Wendy's ©2023 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s fans can now get their popular chili from somewhere other than the restaurant.

In a release, Conagra Brands, Inc. said it’s partnering with Wendy’s to bring the chili into homes across the country.

Wendy’s homestyle chili features all-natural beef, a mix of peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce, according to the fast-food chain.

Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, said the famous chili item has been a restaurant staple since the company’s beginnings in 1969.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans,” Loredo said. “When Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

Anyone wanting to bring home a can of Wendy’s chili will be able to do so sometime this spring at most grocery stores and select online retailers.

The cans will cost $4.99.

More information on Wendy’s chili can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Belonga
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
First Alert Traffic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic in Longview
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers...
Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move