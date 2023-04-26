Wednesday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with strong to severe storms possible later

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will be possible later in the day. Western and central sections of East Texas have been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for significant severe weather, while the remainder of East Texas remains under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk, meaning everyone should remain weather alert today. Damaging winds and large hail remain the primary severe threat for us, but a strong isolated tornado or two are not impossible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible early in the day with some gusty winds and pockets of hail and heavy rain possible at times. Skies should remain mostly dry as we move into the early afternoon hours, but an approaching cold front will allow for additional development in the form of a broken line of showers and storms by 6-7 PM. Strong to severe storms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours as the cold front steadily moves through the area, taking the last of the storms out of ETX by Thursday morning. The remainder of Thursday and most of Friday will be on the mostly dry side before more showers and isolated storms move back into East Texas Friday night and for most of Saturday thanks to a cold front and upper-level disturbance. Heavy rainfall will be a possible at times during this event, so you might want to have an indoor plan B for anything scheduled on Saturday. Skies should finally totally dry out by Sunday and we’ll enjoy sunshine and a decent warm up for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

