WebXtra: TJC science center director discusses upcoming eclipses

Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024, because there will be a total solar eclipse visible in much of East Texas.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024, because there will be a total solar eclipse visible in much of East Texas.

If that wasn’t enough, on October 14 there will be an annular solar eclipse. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke with the Tyler Junior College Earth and Space Science Center Director, Beau Hartweg, about what this all means and what East Texans need to know before the celestial events.

