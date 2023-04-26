Water shut off to parts of Lufkin while city replaces valve
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Parts of Lufkin will be without water as crews replace a valve.
According to the city, the shutoff will begin around noon Wednesday and restored around 5 p.m.
The valve is being replaced at Davis Street at the intersection of Sayers Street.
The following areas will be without water:
Birch Street
Davis Street (from Sayers Street of MLK Drive)
Joplin Street
Scarborough Street
Setliff Street
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.