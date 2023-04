TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a traffic incident on the west side of the city.

Police and EMS arrived on the scene of a wreck on W. Erwin Street and SSW Loop 323 at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reports said that there were no children on board the school bus at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

