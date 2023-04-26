Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20

At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday afternoon.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Julian Esparza
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused significant traffic delays in Interstate 20.

At least two 18-wheelers were involved in the incident when a semi-truck pulling a car transporter trailer also crashed. Traffic was at a standstill for an hour in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, near Hideaway.

No information is available currently regarding possible injuries.

I-20 crash map
I-20 crash map(KLTV)

