Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused significant traffic delays in Interstate 20.

At least two 18-wheelers were involved in the incident when a semi-truck pulling a car transporter trailer also crashed. Traffic was at a standstill for an hour in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, near Hideaway.

No information is available currently regarding possible injuries.

I-20 crash map (KLTV)

