Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday evening and night. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late tomorrow, bringing with it the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms as it moves through. The Storm Predication Center (SPC) has put in an ENHANCED RISK, or a 30% chance for significant severe weather for much of the central and northern sections of East Texas. Within this Enhanced Risk, the risk for isolated tornadoes will remain in the Medium category...especially along and north of Interstate 20. The rest of East Texas is in the low risk for isolated tornadoes. The risk for large hail is also in the low to medium risk for the western most sections of East Texas. Strong thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher will be the greatest risk along with some Flash Flooding with the heavier thunderstorms. The far northern, eastern, and a good portion of Deep East Texas is in the SLIGHT RISK, or a 15 % chance for significant severe weather...and the southernmost sections of ETX...under a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance of significant severe weather. General rainfall totals of 1″-2″ is possible over the northern 2/3rs of ETX with lesser amounts over far southern areas. Please remain Weather Alert, especially late on Wednesday as the front moves through. The rain is expected to come to an end by early Thursday afternoon as skies begin to slowly clear. Mostly Sunny on Friday, however, late in the day, another front is expected bringing with it a chance for a few showers/thundershowers as it passes. Some very early morning rain is possible on Saturday before skies become partly cloudy and we dry out. Very pleasant weather is likely Sunday through Tuesday of next week with cool mornings and warming afternoons. Have a great night. Charge those batteries.

