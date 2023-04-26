OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined a local crane company in connection with an employee death.

A filing shows that OSHA has levied a $12,656 fine against Joyce Crane in connection with the Oct. 22, 2022 death of an employee at a worksite at Eastman Chemical in Longview in which a Joyce Crane employee was died after being struck by blocks that fell from a crane’s boom. The blocks reportedly weighed 1,250 pounds.

Previous reporting:

