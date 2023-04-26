Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested after high speed chase involving dump-truck across multiple East Texas counties

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported reckless driver that turned into a high speed chase involving a dump-truck.

At around 4:48 p.m. authorities began to receive reports of a reckless driver in a 1996 Ford F-350 that had been converted into a dump truck that was heading into Nacogdoches County from San Augustine County on SH 103. The driver was later identified as Cory Aston Wright, 29, of Hemphill.

Wright initially pulled over when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection with FM 226 in Nacogdoches County before speeding off towards Angelina County again. Wright drove dangerously as law enforcement attempted to stop him, pulling into oncoming traffic and on to the shoulder. At one point during the pursuit, the hydraulic bed of the truck, which was filled with asphalt, was raised while it was in motion.

Angelina County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Lufkin Police Department officers, joined the pursuit as Wright was chased into Angelina County. Wright eventually stopped when he found himself caught between pursuing law enforcement officers and state troopers, who’d blocked the road ahead of him and set out spike strips to disable his vehicle.

Once apprehended, it was discovered that the truck had been reported stolen out of Sabine County where he was under investigation for several other offenses.

Wright has been charged for evading arrest and is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail before he is transported to Sabine County. Additional charges against him are possible.

