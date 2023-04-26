Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has died from injuries sustained in a recent shooting incident.

According to the Longview Police Department, Juan Ernesto Estrada, Jr., 28, has died. Estrada, Jr. was found at a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 having suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

