Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has died from injuries sustained in a recent shooting incident.

According to the Longview Police Department, Juan Ernesto Estrada, Jr., 28, has died. Estrada, Jr. was found at a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 having suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Previous reporting:

Longview police seek information in overnight shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Belonga
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Zavalla couple accused of forcibly tattooing children

Latest News

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Water shut off to parts of Lufkin while city replaces valve
Cory Ashton Wright
Man arrested after high speed chase involving dump-truck across multiple East Texas counties
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with strong to severe storms possible later
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
East Texas to be a viewing destination for upcoming eclipses