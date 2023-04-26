Laneville man killed in wreck with garbage truck
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Laneville man was killed after hitting a garbage truck on State Highway 64 in Smith County Tuesday morning.
According to the preliminary DPS report, the garbage truck did not yield the right-of-way.
The report states Thomas E. Graham, 47, of Tyler, was driving a 2009 Crane Carrier and was stopped on County Road 212. Graham then turned west onto Highway 64 and was hit by a 2009 Buick Enclave, driven by Frank J. Addison, 69.
Addison died at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.