Laneville man killed in wreck with garbage truck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Laneville man was killed after hitting a garbage truck on State Highway 64 in Smith County Tuesday morning.

According to the preliminary DPS report, the garbage truck did not yield the right-of-way.

The report states Thomas E. Graham, 47, of Tyler, was driving a 2009 Crane Carrier and was stopped on County Road 212. Graham then turned west onto Highway 64 and was hit by a 2009 Buick Enclave, driven by Frank J. Addison, 69.

Addison died at the scene.

