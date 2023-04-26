House on Kevin Drive in Tyler catches fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car parked in the garage of a house in Tyler caught fire and spread to the rest of the house.

The house is located on the 8000 block of Kevin Drive in Tyler.

The fire has been contained by the Tyler Fire Department.

According to Sergeant Parker with the Tyler Police Department no on has been injured and they have notified the homeowner.

