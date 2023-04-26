Harrison County game wardens confront duck carcass dumper

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County game wardens tracked down a person who allegedly illegally dumped duck carcasses in a mobile home park’s trash.

An employee with the unnamed mobile home park contacted Harrison County game wardens to report 18 duck carcasses that were found inside the park dumpster.

Following a lead from the property manager, wardens were able to identify and confront the suspect. They say he confessed that he attended a guided duck hunt, and he accepted ducks from two other hunters without a wildlife resource document. Then after the hunt, the suspect said he threw the ducks in the bed of his truck and traveled elsewhere for another hunt the next day.

When he returned home, the suspect said he no longer felt like cleaning the ducks so he threw them in the park dumpster.

Multiple citations and warnings were issued by the game wardens for failing to keep ducks in edible condition, possession of ducks without a wildlife resource document, violation of daily bag limit of lesser scaup and over the limit possession. According to the State of Texas, “the daily bag limit for ducks and mergansers is six in the aggregate, which may include no more than five mallards (only two of which may be hens); three wood ducks; one scaup (lesser scaup or greater scaup); two redheads; two canvasbacks; one pintail; and one “dusky” duck (mottled duck, Mexican like duck, black duck and their hybrids) during the seasons established for those species in this section. For all species not listed, the daily bag limit shall be six. The daily bag limit for coots is 15.”

Civil restitution is pending, the game wardens say.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.