Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer

According to Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, a device that looked suspicious was found in an old trailer in the 5800 block of Tryon Road.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Federal agents are on the way to Gregg County after a suspicious device has been found in a trailer on Tryon Road.

According to Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, a device that looked suspicious was found in an old trailer in the 5800 block of Tryon Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, the ATF was called and agents are on the way to the area.

Harrington said the area has been cleared and nobody is in danger.

