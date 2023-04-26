Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Federal agents are on the way to Gregg County after a suspicious device has been found in a trailer on Tryon Road.

According to Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, a device that looked suspicious was found in an old trailer in the 5800 block of Tryon Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, the ATF was called and agents are on the way to the area.

Harrington said the area has been cleared and nobody is in danger.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.