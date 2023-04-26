Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue off an on into the evening with a line of strong storms developing this evening. Damaging winds and hail are likely with this line of storms along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. This line of storms will move into Deep East Texas tonight and come to an end early Thursday morning. Thursday will be breezy at times with clouds giving way to some sunshine by afternoon. Friday will be nice and warm, but another round of thunderstorms could develop and move through Friday evening and overnight with lingering showers off and on through the day Saturday. Sunshine returns on Sunday.

