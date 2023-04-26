Downtown Tyler traffic study presents options for future growth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved a resolution of support accepting the results of the Downtown Tyler Traffic Study and supporting the use of Option 2: Hybrid Tapered Approach when making decisions for improvements in Downtown Tyler.

The Downtown Traffic Study was developed by Kimley-Horn and approved by the City Council on August 24, 2022. The study used recommendations from Toole Design, which has been working with the City since the beginning of 2022, to create a concept to support revitalization efforts in the Downtown area.

In analyzing Toole Design’s recommendations, which included reducing all vehicle travel on South Broadway Avenue to two lanes to improve pedestrian and bicycle travel within Downtown, it was determined that the recommended right-of-way repurposing had more impact on vehicles than was desired.

The Kimley-Horn staff developed options to address traffic flow as Downtown sees more businesses and people coming to the area. Option 2: Hybrid Tapered Approach keeps the current number of vehicle lanes at the edge of Downtown and tapers the lanes down as a driver approaches the Square.

Option 2 would take Broadway Avenue from four lanes at the Front Street intersection down to three lanes and then to two lanes by the time a driver reaches Erwin Street. The analysis of the hybrid option showed Broadway Avenue maintaining roughly the same vehicular capacity compared to the existing road conditions while improving facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists and allowing businesses to extend outdoor storefronts.

“All of the potential traffic flow changes are to create a destination Downtown where people are coming to Downtown and not just driving through,” said Amber Varona, Main Street Director. “This is another step forward in re-energizing the heart of our City.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.