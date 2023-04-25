Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country superstar Morgan Wallen is facing legal trouble after canceling his concert in Oxford over the weekend because he lost his voice.

A lawsuit was filed against Wallen for canceling the show just moments before he was set to take the stage. However, that lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed Tuesday morning, but lawyers plan to refile it.

Tens of thousands of people packed into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Sunday night. However, after the opening acts performed, fans were greeted with a message saying the remainder of the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

The message also said fans in attendance would receive a ticket refund.

The initial lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by Brandi Burcham, a Wallen fan who was in attendance.

Burcham argued that she and others “incurred other out-of-pocket expenses in connection with” the concert and that the suit was filed on “behalf of all affected patrons,” the lawsuit said.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the suit stated.

In a Facebook post from Langston & Lott law firm, lawyers said they had been contacted by “numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate and apart from the cost of their ticket – who would like to see legal redress as well,” and that they plan to refile the class action lawsuit in the coming days.

However, the new lawsuit plans to seek compensation for “all those affected,” not just for Burcham.

“Tens of thousands of people collectively spent millions to attend this event, and those affected are entitled to know the truth and to be made whole,” the law firm wrote.

Wallen’s upcoming concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, was also rescheduled following the Oxford show cancellation. Wallen said he was placed on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The Lincoln concert was initially scheduled for April 29, but has since been rescheduled to Sept. 9. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

