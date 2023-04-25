UT Tyler professor receives STARs award for nursing program

From UT Tyler Press Release

TYLER, Texas - The University of Texas at Tyler announced that Dr. Susan McBride, School of Nursing associate dean of research, received a $225,000 Science and Technology Acquisition and Retention Award from the UT System.

The STARs award provides seed funding, matched locally, to help recruit world-class faculty, acquire equipment and upgrade research facilities. This particular award will fund equipment and software to develop a data mining lab in the Center for Clinical Innovation, Data Science and Nursing Research. The lab will be open to interprofessional teams of researchers from the eight colleges and schools across UT Tyler.

“UT Tyler is proud to offer nursing programs that are nationally recognized for their excellence,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs. “The STARs award will help provide additional learning opportunities to students and prepare them for a successful career in health care.”

By developing the nursing science data lab, the STARs award will lead to improved insights into the health of the community and establish UT Tyler as a leader in health care data analytics.

“Along with her enthusiasm, positive energy and attentiveness to faculty and student needs, Dr. McBride provides vision and a supportive influence for expanding research efforts in the School of Nursing and across UT Tyler,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, School of Nursing dean. “I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

McBride is a renowned expert in informatics and analytics. She assists students and faculty with advanced data management and analytics, thesis design and analytics methods. With her biomedical informatics skills, she’s a vital component of the research programs in the School of Nursing and throughout UT Tyler. McBride has been a School of Nursing faculty member since September 2022. She obtained her Master of Science in Nursing and her Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing at Texas Woman’s University.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award and excited about the opportunities it will provide for the School of Nursing and the greater East Texas community,” said McBride. “I hope that this grant will further advance our research and analytical capabilities, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for our region.”

