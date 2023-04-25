Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Tyler Lady Patriots win 23 in a row

Lady Patriots set to win conference championship
Lady Patriots set to win conference championship(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team just finished a sweep over St Andrews this past weekend, getting their 23rd win in a row.

The current streak has the Lady Patriots as prime favorites for a conference clinching championship this week.

The UT Tyler lady softball team will now be finishing up their regular season tomorrow and Wednesday in Tyler against Texas A&M. Kingsville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

