UT Tyler Lady Patriots win 23 in a row

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team just finished a sweep over St Andrews this past weekend, getting their 23rd win in a row.

The current streak has the Lady Patriots as prime favorites for a conference clinching championship this week.

The UT Tyler lady softball team will now be finishing up their regular season tomorrow and Wednesday in Tyler against Texas A&M. Kingsville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.