UT Tyler Lady Patriots win 23 in a row
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team just finished a sweep over St Andrews this past weekend, getting their 23rd win in a row.
The current streak has the Lady Patriots as prime favorites for a conference clinching championship this week.
The UT Tyler lady softball team will now be finishing up their regular season tomorrow and Wednesday in Tyler against Texas A&M. Kingsville.
