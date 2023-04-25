Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy/mostly cloudy skies today with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with the warmest areas making it to the mid 70s for highs today. Late this afternoon into the evening, there will be a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm in our area, though the chance looks low. Overnight, expect more scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. We’ll cool into the 50s tonight, but warm into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Through at least the first half of Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. By late afternoon/early evening, a line of thunderstorms will begin to move into East Texas. Storms will be capable of strong wind, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding.

Knowing that many of you attend Wednesday evening church activities, I would say that you’ll likely be able to get to church just fine, but getting home may be a little messy. If you do decide to go out, that is anywhere, Wednesday evening, make sure you’re staying weather alert. Storms will clear out early Thursday morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for Thursday. Expect a cooler and breezy afternoon Thursday. By Friday, we’re back into the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies, but another system moves through Friday night bringing a chance for showers overnight, and cooler temperatures for Saturday. Rain ends Saturday morning and then the rest of the weekend should be dry, but cool. Early next week, we’ll see near-normal temperatures back in the forecast, with highs around 80-degrees expect next Monday. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

