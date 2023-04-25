Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
Suspect - Dexter Lynn Davis
Police release names of suspect, victims in Jacksonville double homicide
A multi-agency search was launched.
Missing woman found after Anderson Co. officials, volunteers mount large-scale search
The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide
One person died and another was injured in a wreck on Toll 49 Friday at about 6:20 p.m.
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck on Toll 49 near Tyler

Latest News

Broughton Park Fire
Broughton Park Fire
Diesel Theft Ring
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
Police said they are working to determine if this incident is related to the after-prom...
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says