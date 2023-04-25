State of Texas puts Van Zandt County Jail on non-compliant list

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Van Zandt County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to several infractions noted in a recent report.

According to the report issued on March 29, the jail’s infractions included failure to conduct an annual inspection by a local fire official, failure by facility personnel to conduct observation of inmates in a holding cell or detoxification cell every 30 minutes, failure to check on inmates in restraints every 15 minutes, failure by jailers to conduct face-to-face observation of assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or bizarrely-behaving inmates every 60 minutes, and failure to perform an annual inspection of the water and sewage system.

KLTV has reached out to Van Zandt County for comment.

