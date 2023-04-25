State of Texas puts Cherokee County on non-compliant list

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Cherokee County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to several infractions noted in a recent report.

According to a report issued on March 29, the jail’s infractions include failure by facility personnel to conduct observation of inmates in a holding cell or detoxification cell every 30 minutes, failure by jailers to conduct face-to-face observation of all inmates every 60 minutes, failure by jailers to conduct face-to-face observation of assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or bizarrely-behaving inmates every 60 minutes, and failure by multiple temporary staff members to register for basic licensing courses on or before the 90th day of their appointment.

KLTV has reached out to Cherokee County for comment.

