Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman

Paula Belonga
Paula Belonga(Andy Erbaugh)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Tyler .

Paula Belonga, 51, of Tyler, was last seen on Friday, April 7 at around 4 p.m. leaving her apartment complex located at 4400 Paluxy Drive in her white Chevy Impala. Her vehicle’s license plate number is SBV0432. Paula was last seen wearing a red short and dark colored pants. According to authorities, she may have been heading towards the Chapel Hill area.

If you have seen Paula or her vehicle or know where she is, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If you have information on the case please contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.

