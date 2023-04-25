Marshall police share results of National Drug Take Back Day

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police disposed of 253 pounds of unneeded medications collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In a press release the Marshall Police Department shared the results of their efforts on April 22, which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and of the past sixth months of unneeded medication collection.

Over the past sixth months Marshall PD has collected 253 pounds of unneeded medication.

On April 24 the medication was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for incineration.

National Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year but in addition to this Marshall PD has a green drop box in their lobby where anyone can safely dispose of unneeded medication. The drop box is available all day, every day.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “That is dangerous and often tragic. Anyone in the community can turn in unwanted medication to the Marshall Police Department, safely and anonymously. There is no cost to our citizens, and we never collect any information from persons who use the drop box or drop off at our events.”

