First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas with a cold front arriving late in the day Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will start with clouds and some light showers. Breaks in the clouds will begin midday with a warm, breezy afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front near the DFW metro Wednesday afternoon and spread into East Texas by late afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather for most of East Texas Wednesday and an enhanced risk (3/5) for areas along and northwest of a line from Crockett to Nacogdoches to Carthage.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out, especially within the enhanced risk area.

Storms will continue overnight in Deep East Texas and taper off early Thursday morning.

