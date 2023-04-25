Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas with a cold front arriving late in the day Wednesday.

(Katie Vossler)

Wednesday morning will start with clouds and some light showers. Breaks in the clouds will begin midday with a warm, breezy afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front near the DFW metro Wednesday afternoon and spread into East Texas by late afternoon and evening.

(Katie Vossler)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather for most of East Texas Wednesday and an enhanced risk (3/5) for areas along and northwest of a line from Crockett to Nacogdoches to Carthage.

(Katie Vossler)

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out, especially within the enhanced risk area.

Storms will continue overnight in Deep East Texas and taper off early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was injured in a wreck on Toll 49 Friday at about 6:20 p.m.
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck on Toll 49 near Tyler
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
Car fire spreads to building on S. Green St. in Longview
Car fire spreads to building on S. Green St. in Longview

Latest News

Paula Belonga
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-25-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage