First Alert Weather Day: Expect flash flooding, high winds Wednesday evening

Few showers/thundershowers possible through Wed afternoon, then strong/severe storms possible evening/overnight hours.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday evening and night.

First Alert Weather Day
A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late tomorrow, bringing with it the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms as it moves through.

First Alert Weather Day
The Storm Predication Center (SPC) has put in an ENHANCED RISK, or a 30 percent chance for significant severe weather for much of the central and northern sections of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day
Within this Enhanced Risk, the risk for isolated tornadoes will remain in the Medium category, especially along and north of Interstate 20. The rest of East Texas is in the low risk for isolated tornadoes.

First Alert Weather Day
The risk for large hail is also in the low to medium risk for the western most sections of East Texas. Strong thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher will be the greatest risk along with some Flash Flooding with the heavier thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather Day
The far northern, eastern, and a good portion of Deep East Texas is in the SLIGHT RISK, or a 15 percent chance for significant severe weather, and the southernmost sections of East Texas under a Marginal Risk, or 5 percent chance of significant severe weather.

First Alert Weather Day
General rainfall totals of 1″-2″ is possible over the northern 2/3rs of ETX with lesser amounts over far southern areas.

First Alert Weather Day
Please remain Weather Alert, especially late on Wednesday as the front moves through.

