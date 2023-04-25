Angelina County bans TikTok on county-owned devices
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners approved a new prohibited technology security policy on Tuesday.
The policy prohibits the downloads of applications including TikTok and WeChat, and any other affiliated applications onto county-owned devices.
County Judge Keith Wright said it’s a good measure to take to secure county information. The policy is effective immediately.
