Affidavit: Longview man sexually abused child over 3-year period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with the continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

Michael Ray Vaughn, 62, was arrested and booked on Thursday for the alleged sexual abuse of a child over a three-year period. The arrest affidavit includes details from interviews with Vaughn the victim, who lived near each other from Jan. 15, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2021.

The young girl said that the assaults started shortly after Vaughn moved into the his place of residence, and ended just before he moved out.

Vaughn allegedly admitted to the abuse, and estimated that the incidents occurred less than ten times over the three-year period.

He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, with bonds totaling $200,000.

