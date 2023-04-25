Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 more victims announced in Jasper after-prom shooting

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding the Sunday night shooting.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding the Sunday night shooting.

No fatalities from the after-prom party shooting have been reported, but the initial gunshot injury count of nine has been raised to 11. According to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, two additional victims self-admitted to the hospital on Monday. Eight of the victims have returned home, while three remain hospitalized.

The sheriff also estimated the witnesses to number around 200, all of which, the speakers noted, are eligible for and recommended to attend counseling for the trauma of seeing and running from the crime scene.

When questioned about what charges the suspects could expect to face, the sheriff said they could not speculate until arrests had been made, but “it’s gonna be a lot.”

The speakers said that this is a large, multi-departmental case, involving the DPS, ATF, Texas Rangers, Jasper Police Department, and Jasper County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office has promised press releases with updated information on the case starting Wednesday, and continuing as details come in until the case has closed.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

