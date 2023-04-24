Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Uber driver wanted in Texas sexual assault

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr, 30
Luis Alberto Deleon Jr, 30(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Uber Driver is wanted for sexual assault in Bexar County.

Luis Alberto Deleon, 30, is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a woman while working

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believes he has fled the area to Las Vegas.

Deleon is described as 175 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry with TX LP SPP7337 or with Temporary plate 2325Y59.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Luis Alberto Deleon, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or the BCSO Tips Hotline at (210)335-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was injured in a wreck on Toll 49 Friday at about 6:20 p.m.
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck on Toll 49 near Tyler
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Car fire spreads to building on S. Green St. in Longview
Car fire spreads to building on S. Green St. in Longview
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
Diesel Theft Ring
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
Police said they are working to determine if this incident is related to the after-prom...
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident