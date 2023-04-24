Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes

Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37(Burleson County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Somerville man was charged with five counts of child sexual abuse crimes after he was detained by Border Control.

Somerville police say they were alerted to reports of a child being sexually abused on April 7. When officers arrived in the 600 block for Avenue O they discovered there were a total of five children 10 or younger who had been allegedly abused.

With assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of 8th Street where several electronic devices were seized.

Five felony warrants were were obtained for 37-year-old Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, of Somerville, for two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

When police went to arrest the suspect they found he was no longer in the area. On April 13, he was detained by Border Patrol and turned over to local law enforcement. Somerville Police originally said the suspect remained in the Burleson County Jail with a $450,000 bond, the bond amount has now been updated to $575,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
Suspect - Dexter Lynn Davis
Police release names of suspect, victims in Jacksonville double homicide
A multi-agency search was launched.
Missing woman found after Anderson Co. officials, volunteers mount large-scale search
The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide
The crashes happened at about 1:30 p.m.
3 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle wreck in Longview

Latest News

Broughton Playground closed after fire.
City of Longview shuts down playground following ‘intentionally set’ fire
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
A Longview firefighter at a playground fire.
City of Longview shuts down playground following ‘intentionally set’ fire