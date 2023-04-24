Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Philippine Madrigal Singers return to East Texas for U.S. tour

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 2017, the world-class Philippine Madrigal Singers, also known as the Madz, came to east Texas for the first time. And now, they are back in town to perform for the community Monday night.

The choral group was established in 1963 and has become a household name in the Philippines. They are an award-winning group performing a wide repertoire of music, from classical and contemporary, to Filipino and international folksongs.

The Madz are originally based in the University of the Philippines. The faculty and students of the College of Music were the only members of the choir.

Until the 1980s, the group expanded their members to Filipinos from all schools, allowing anyone to audition. This comes after the choir being designated as the resident company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

We spoke with choir master Mark Anthony Carpio about their decision to go on their U.S. tour and their return to east Texas. “It was more of reaching out to especially Filipino communities and who would miss the sound from the Philippines.”

But also, member of the choir, Tami Lugue says it’s about sharing music with others who are unaware. “Because music is more than just the music. It’s really about bringing people together.”

And that music did just that for Madz the first time they came to Tyler.

“In 2017, we made a lot of good friends there and we also had a chance to meet the choir from the University of Texas at Tyler,” said Carpio.

You can expect to see the UT Tyler choir open up the show Monday night. As for the rest of the show, the Madz will perform...“A mix of classical music and contemporary music. Some fun songs and some serious songs. It’s a mix of music so expect the unexpected I guess is the best way to put it because it’s really just a mix of a whole lot of fun.” said Lugue.

Monday’s performance will be at the New Life Worship Center at 7pm. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door.

