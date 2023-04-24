Payne Springs Fire and Rescue respond to structure fire in Malakoff

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - At around 7:56 a.m. on Sunday morning the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire and Rescue were notified of a working structure fire in Malakoff that’s left multiple people displaced of their homes.

The structure was an old church that had been repurposed to a small apartment complex. The repurposing and remodeling of the structure made it more difficult for crews to extinguish the fire. The American Red Cross assisted to those who were displaced.

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

Along with the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue other crews from neighboring towns assisted in the fire such as Malakoff Fire, Trinidad Fire, Caney City Fire, Log Cabin Fire, Southside Fire, Eustace Fire, and N19 Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson Count Fire Marshal.

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

