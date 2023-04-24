Parents of NFL prospect speak about their son’s future in upcoming draft

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of the upcoming NFL draft the parents of one exciting prospect reminisced about his son’s performances during his high school days and talked about their hopes for his future.

At the Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium in Arp, DeMarvion Overshown produced tons of memories that his mother and father still reminisce about.

“Remember when he hit that boy? That put him on the map his hit over there. What I really liked about it was the fact that he reached out to the parents to make sure that the kid was OK,” said Chad Jones.

Felicia Williams and Chad Jones say they’re blessed that their son, who dazzled fans during his high school years, has gotten the recognition he deserves. At his birth Overshown weighed in at 9 pounds, and grew into an NFL prospect. But before the amazing performances at the collegiate levels, there was the recruiting wars that ended with him signing for Texas.

“It got a little frustrating, makes you want to change your number, but we hung in there. I told him just be patient and after a while I said, son, it’s time to knock some of these down. You have to get it down to 10, and he went past 10 he went down to five,” said Overshown’s mother Felicia Williams.

The NFL draft opens this Thursday where Overshown and all the big 12 will be gone one by one in one of those 3 days that it’s held. All that work and finally the payoff is here.

“I am literally hoping he takes full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way by being in the NFL,” said Jones.

