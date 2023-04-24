Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Parents of NFL prospect speak about their son’s future in upcoming draft

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of the upcoming NFL draft the parents of one exciting prospect reminisced about his son’s performances during his high school days and talked about their hopes for his future.

At the Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium in Arp, DeMarvion Overshown produced tons of memories that his mother and father still reminisce about.

“Remember when he hit that boy? That put him on the map his hit over there. What I really liked about it was the fact that he reached out to the parents to make sure that the kid was OK,” said Chad Jones.

Felicia Williams and Chad Jones say they’re blessed that their son, who dazzled fans during his high school years, has gotten the recognition he deserves. At his birth Overshown weighed in at 9 pounds, and grew into an NFL prospect. But before the amazing performances at the collegiate levels, there was the recruiting wars that ended with him signing for Texas.

“It got a little frustrating, makes you want to change your number, but we hung in there. I told him just be patient and after a while I said, son, it’s time to knock some of these down. You have to get it down to 10, and he went past 10 he went down to five,” said Overshown’s mother Felicia Williams.

The NFL draft opens this Thursday where Overshown and all the big 12 will be gone one by one in one of those 3 days that it’s held. All that work and finally the payoff is here.

“I am literally hoping he takes full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way by being in the NFL,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
Suspect - Dexter Lynn Davis
Police release names of suspect, victims in Jacksonville double homicide
The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide
A multi-agency search was launched.
Missing woman found after Anderson Co. officials, volunteers mount large-scale search
The crashes happened at about 1:30 p.m.
3 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle wreck in Longview

Latest News

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
New Tyler high school football coach optimistic heading into spring football season
Angelina softball team sweeps top ranked Galveston in doubleheader
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
Angelina baseball team splits doubleheader against Panola
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC