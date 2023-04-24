Overton woman pleads guilty to 2022 kidnapping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who was arrested for kidnapping a 5-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday.

Pamela Medlock, 59, of Overton, was sentenced to eight years of adjudicated probation in a plea agreement for the 2022 charge in Judge Debbie Gunter’s court. She also received penalties of mandatory no contact with the victim or his family, as well as state recommendations of anger management and life skills courses.

Her probation has been transferred to Rusk County, where she will report immediately to her probation officer after being released from the Smith County Jail on Monday. Due to apparent cognitive issues stemming from her current medication, she will also be seeing her doctor tomorrow.

Medlock’s next court date is May 18.

