New pre-trial hearing set for Tyler man accused of severely burning child in bathtub

Joshua Meekings
Joshua Meekings
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new pre-trial hearing was scheduled for a Tyler man accused in the injury of a child.

Joshua Tranair Meekings, 27, was charged with first-degree injury to a child after. According to an arrest affidavit, Meekings, who is the child’s stepfather, told medical staff that the child had bumped against a stove, causing boiling water to spill on the boy’s lower body. CPS advised the injuries were not consistent with the explanation and the injuries were consistent with the child being dipped in boiling water.

A new pre-trial hearing was requested and subsequently granted after Meekings’ case was passed from one defense attorney to another. The new pre-trial hearing is scheduled for the third week of July.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man arrested after child severely burned in bathtub

