By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Expect more clouds than sun today and highs will be well below average in the mid 60s this afternoon.  Mostly cloudy again Tuesday with the chance for rain returning to the forecast.  The best chance for most of East Texas could hold off until late Tuesday and possible overnight into Wednesday morning.  Another likely chance for thunderstorms will be in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  Finally some sunshine Thursday afternoon, but another cold front brings another chance for rain late Friday into early Saturday morning.

