Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies for our Monday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Not too windy today, but you may notice a breeze at times, especially during the early afternoon. This evening, we’ll cool into the low 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight. Skies turn cloudy/mostly cloudy overnight, and there will be a slim chance for a shower this evening and overnight. Both Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll have what we call a “conditional” severe weather threat; this means we could see strong to severe storms, but we may not if the right ingredients don’t come together. There is a Marginal to Slight Risk (Level 1 to 2) for severe storms across parts of the area both days. I would be prepared for the possibility of storms beginning Tuesday evening, lasting through Wednesday evening, this is not to say we’ll have non-stop storms through this period - just that they are possible.

High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be in the 70s, possibly mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. A chance for showers will continue into Thursday morning, then decrease through the day. Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be one more shot at showers on Friday night/Saturday morning as another system moves through. Once it does, that should bring an end to rain chances for this week, but it will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Over the next seven days, we’ll mostly see below normal temperatures for late April, with lows in the 40s and 50s, and highs in the 60s and low 70s. Normally, we’d be in the upper 50s for low and upper 70s for highs. Oh well, I’m sure come August we won’t be complaining about cooler temps and rain in the Spring. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

