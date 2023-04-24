Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after vehicle wreck in Payne Springs

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday evening at around 5:56 p.m. the volunteers of the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue crews were alerted to a single vehicle wreck on the 8300 block of SH 198.

The driver was reportedly driving erratically and had run several vehicles off the road prior to the crash. According to authorities, the driver attempted to enter other vehicles and scaling a tall fence after the collision.

With the help of the property owner of the fenced area the Payne Springs Police Department and Log Cabin Police Department were able to arrest the driver under the suspicion of driving under the influence and several other charges.

Both the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries in the collision and were transported by EMS.

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

