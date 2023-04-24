Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hallsville crews respond to house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Hallsville Fire Department responded to reports of smoke that quickly evolved into a house fire.

On Apr. 23 at about 8:40 p.m., crews were dispatched to a house on Mulberry Lane for smoke inside a residence, Hallsville Fire Department said in a post.

Within a few minutes, the report was upgraded to a house on fire, and units arrived to find a single-story residence with fire through the roof, the post said.

Neighboring fire departments assisted to extinguish the flames, and no injuries have been reported.

