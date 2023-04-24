Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sctrd Showers/T’Storms on Tue. Better Chances on Wed.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next few days, we will have chances for showers and isolated strong thunderstorms. Best chances for the storms will be late on Tuesday and late on Wednesday. A few isolated storms will be possible through the day on Wednesday as well. We are anticipating a cold front to pass through East Texas late in the day on Wednesday...that is the main culprit for the storminess for tomorrow and Wednesday. A few showers will linger on Thursday morning with most of the rain ending in the morning. Another chance for rain occurs late on Friday as another cold front passes through our area. Along with the storms that are possible over the next few days, gusty winds and hail will be the main threat. We have a MODERATE Disruptive Weather Outlook for Tuesday and a HIGH Disruptive Weather Outlook for Wednesday...especially near and along the cold front late in the day. There is a chance that a First Alert Weather Day may be issued for Wednesday, but at this time, we are holding off...we will check FutureCast over the next several runs to see if it will be possible or not. Please remain Alert Each Day. Temperatures will remain below normal through the next 7 days. Have a great day.

