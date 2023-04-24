Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Car fire spreads to building on S. Green St. in Longview

KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a fire that spread from a car to a building Monday morning.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a car fire that spread to a nearby building at the corner of S. Green Street and E. Avalon Avenue Monday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., a driver in Longview pulled over due to smoke coming from the front of the car. Then, when they opened the hood it burst into flame, also catching the nearby building on fire, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.

The two people who had been in the car were not injured, but the fire took off and crews struggled to knock it back, May said. The structure was an older wooden building, which crews said caught quickly and was hard to extinguish as fire got into the attic. The fire was out after about 20 minutes, but crews continued monitoring for hot spots.

S. Green Street and E. Avalon Avenue were both blocked as crews worked but have been re-opened as of about 11 a.m.

No one was in the building when the fire took place.

