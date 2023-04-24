Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock

Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office says 29-year-old Joshua Nail was taken into custody after a six-hour SWAT callout.

Just after 5 this morning, deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of North County Road 1570 in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they could hear active shots being fired inside the home.

Due to the nature of the call Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiators were deployed.

During the initial investigation deputies were able to determine Nail was the only one inside the residence.

Negotiators attempted to contact Nail, but he refused to leave the home.

Offiicals say just after 11:00 a.m. Nail was taken into custody without incident on a warrant issued for Deadly Conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
Suspect - Dexter Lynn Davis
Police release names of suspect, victims in Jacksonville double homicide
A multi-agency search was launched.
Missing woman found after Anderson Co. officials, volunteers mount large-scale search
The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide
The crashes happened at about 1:30 p.m.
3 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle wreck in Longview

Latest News

Broughton Playground closed after fire.
City of Longview shuts down playground following ‘intentionally set’ fire
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
A Longview firefighter at a playground fire.
City of Longview shuts down playground following ‘intentionally set’ fire