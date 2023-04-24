Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office says 29-year-old Joshua Nail was taken into custody after a six-hour SWAT callout.

Just after 5 this morning, deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of North County Road 1570 in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they could hear active shots being fired inside the home.

Due to the nature of the call Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiators were deployed.

During the initial investigation deputies were able to determine Nail was the only one inside the residence.

Negotiators attempted to contact Nail, but he refused to leave the home.

Offiicals say just after 11:00 a.m. Nail was taken into custody without incident on a warrant issued for Deadly Conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing.

