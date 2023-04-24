Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death

Cassidy Johnson
Cassidy Johnson(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has filed murder warrants on four suspects – two in custody and two at large – in the Apr. 3 shooting death of Richard Charles Coutee.

Coutee was shot at around 11:13 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Maberry Street, east of North Timberland Drive, after answering a knock at the door, according to police.

One juvenile suspect is being held in a detention center while another suspect, Cassidy Johnson, 17, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $150k bond following her arrest late yesterday, City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said.

Two additional suspects, Trederrick Sherman, 17, of Crockett, and Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, remain at large. Sherman is described as a black male and is 5′11″, 140 pounds; Castle is described as a black male, 5′9″, 130 pounds, Pebsworth said.

Trederrick Sherman and Jardon Lamontre Castle
Trederrick Sherman and Jardon Lamontre Castle(City of Lufkin)

Through the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives identified the four suspects as co-conspirators in Coutee’s death, according to Pebsworth.

Anyone with information on the location of Sherman or Castle is asked to contact Lufkin police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

