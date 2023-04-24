2-month-old death investigation leads to arrest of man after 8-hour SWAT standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in custody after an eight-hour SWAT standoff in North Lubbock following a police investigation into the death of a two-month-old infant.

38-year-old David Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a family member and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. An affidavit obtained by KCBD also shows an injury to a child offense.

On April 20, two days before the SWAT callout, officers were called to Covenant Women’s and Children’s in reference to an infant that had died. The mother told police Garcia had brought the infant to the emergency room after he called her saying the baby wasn’t responding. Garcia and the mother met at the hospital “where Garcia left the child and then fled the scene”, according to the affidavit.

Then, on April 22, Lubbock police received a call at 5:24 p.m. about a man who was armed and threatening self-harm at a residence in the 3100 block of Auburn Street. Police say the female caller was not in the home with the male subject.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the involved residence. Neighbors were evacuated.

Officers made contact with Garcia who was armed and barricaded inside the residence and called in SWAT negotiators.

Police say Garcia fired multiple shots in the direction of officers outside the home during the incident. Officers deployed chemical gas into the home throughout the call.

The standoff lasted eight hours, and Garcia was arrested at 1:24 a.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Investigation into death of two-month old infant (Aric Mitchell)

At the time, the circumstances of the death were unknown and a METRO callout was initiated. Garcia was named as a suspect early on in the case.

Investigators said the infant had injuries consistent with abuse, and the death was believed to be criminal. The affidavit indicates this was no the first time the child was injured. “In addition, a head CT showed swelling of the brain as well as bleeding around the brain,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit also reveals Garcia told a person present in the home at the time of the incident that he “rolled over on top” of the infant while he was sleeping on the couch.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Garcia for 1st degree felony Aggravated Assault. Garcia was arrested for this warrant after the standoff and additional charges related to the standoff are expected.

The investigation is still ongoing.

