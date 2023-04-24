Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

Officials say fiery wreck was the result of a chain-collision involving several vehicles
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler
I-14 has been shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler(courtesy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead after a fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler with thousands of galloons of fuel Monday morning.

Bell County Emergency Management responded to the fatal accident at 6:08 a.m. Apr. 24 on westbound I-14 near Paddy Hamilton Road. The scene of the wreck involved five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel.

The incident was the product of a series of different collisions this morning, according to officials.

The initial accident occurred between a Pontiac, and an 18-wheeler transporting lumber, resulting in the Pontiac becoming disabled. The driver of that vehicle attempted to flag down traffic.

“Another driver in a pickup stopped to render aid. Unfortunately, a silver vehicle later lost control and collided with that pickup,” said James Stafford, Bell County Spokesman. “Fortunately, all the drivers and passengers of the four vehicles were able to clear the area before the 18-wheeler fuel transport collided with all the vehicles.

Four other individuals were transported with minor injuries. Two others refused care at the scene.

Bell County officials report westbound traffic from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton has been shut down for the foreseeable future.

