1 killed, 1 injured in wreck on Toll 49 near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died and another was injured in a wreck on Toll 49 Friday at about 6:20 p.m.

Donald L. Dolan, 65, of Whitehouse, was driving eastbound on Toll 49 in a Hyundai Accent when his car veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to a report from the Department of Public Safety.

This crash entered the westbound lane, where a collision took place with a GMC Yukon driven by Concepcion Moreira, 36, of Jacksonville, DPS said.

Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Moreira was treated for injuries on scene and released.

