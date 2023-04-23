UT Tyler students teach high schoolers about engineering

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler engineering students teamed up with East Texas high schoolers for a robotics competition and a cardboard canoe system Ratliff relay race.

“We wanted to actually get high school students here and have them see what a college campus is like and what does it mean to work on a STEM project and think about design and how do you build something funny and fun,” said Mike McGinnis, the chair of the Department of Civil Engineering and Construction Management at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Mcginnis helped oversee the STEM Ratliff relay race, which is an outreach program consisting of seven East Texas high schools including Whitehouse, T.K. Gorman and Henderson High.

Jacob Steinbrecher is a junior at Whitehouse High School who had the chance to work with a college student in the robotics division.

“There’s definitely a lot more applying what we learned, so taking what we learned at the high school and actually applying it here has been really helpful to see how you use the information that you’ve learned,” said Steinbrecher.

Slade Sills is a junior at UT Tyler studying electrical engineering who mentored Steinbrecher on the complications of building a functional robot.

“It was a little stressful ‘cause we were running into some issues, but overall, we got the robot to work, so it was good,” said Sills.

Mason Mattern is a UT Tyler student who was involved in judging the cardboard canoeing competition, which included 15 different canoes.

“So, we just go through the process, and we feel like you can do it if you have it set on your mind to be able to build it, and that’s what engineering is all about: building the impossible,” said Mattern.

McGinnis said it was important to him that the high schoolers learned good teamwork skills.

“But also, professionalism skills: how to get motivated and to be griddy and join in and be on time and communicate with people. This is that kinda day...this is that kind of day,” said McGinnis.

