Tyler Earth Day Festival kicks off in Bergfeld Park

Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner gives a look around the festivities that took place in Bergfeld Park on Saturday.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner gives a look around the festivities that took place in Bergfeld Park on Saturday.

The day kicked off with 10 a.m. yoga in the park, then continued with handmade craft sales plus activities led by local master gardeners, the Tyler trees committee and more.

For more information and downloadable kids activities, check their website.

